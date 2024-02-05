Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.24.2024

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    240124-N-EJ843-1034 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), participate in an M9 pistol small-arms gun shoot qualification, Jan. 24, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 18:52
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
