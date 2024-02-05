AMC commander recognizes Altus AFB Airmen for OAR contributions

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, pins the
Bronze Star Medal with Valor on Lt. Col. Patrick McLaughlin, 97th Air Mobility Wing
director of staff, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 2, 2024. McLaughlin led the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron in Al Udeid, Qatar, during Operation Allies
Refuge in August 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)
