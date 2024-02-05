Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC commander recognizes Altus AFB Airmen for OAR contributions [Image 3 of 5]

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, pins the
    Bronze Star Medal with Valor on Lt. Col. Patrick McLaughlin, 97th Air Mobility Wing
    director of staff, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 2, 2024. McLaughlin led the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron in Al Udeid, Qatar, during Operation Allies
    Refuge in August 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 11:16
    Photo ID: 8229351
    VIRIN: 240202-F-KM205-1097
    Resolution: 3503x2331
    Size: 340.48 KB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Air Mobility Command
    816th EAS
    AETC
    97 AMW
    Operation Allies Refuge
    C-17 Airlift

