AMC commander recognizes Altus AFB Airmen for OAR contributions

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, poses for a

photo with Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 2, 2024. The Airmen were awarded for their efforts during Operation Allies Refuge, the largest Non-combatant Evacuation Operation airlift in U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

