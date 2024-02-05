Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC commander recognizes Altus AFB Airmen for OAR contributions [Image 2 of 5]

    AMC commander recognizes Altus AFB Airmen for OAR contributions

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, addresses
    Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 2,
    2024. Minihan awarded one Airman the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, one Airman
    the Meritorious Service Medal, and three Airmen the Air Medal for Combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 11:16
    Photo ID: 8229350
    VIRIN: 240202-F-KM205-1094
    Resolution: 5292x3521
    Size: 544.13 KB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC commander recognizes Altus AFB Airmen for OAR contributions [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    816th EAS
    AETC
    Operation Allies Refuge

