U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, addresses
Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 2,
2024. Minihan awarded one Airman the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, one Airman
the Meritorious Service Medal, and three Airmen the Air Medal for Combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 11:16
|Photo ID:
|8229350
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-KM205-1094
|Resolution:
|5292x3521
|Size:
|544.13 KB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC commander recognizes Altus AFB Airmen for OAR contributions [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
