U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, salutes Gen.
Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, at Altus Air Force Base,
Oklahoma, Feb. 2, 2024. Minihan presented five Airmen with awards for their efforts during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 11:16
|Photo ID:
|8229366
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-KM205-6463
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC commander recognizes Altus AFB Airmen for OAR contributions [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT