U.S. Air Force Col. Oscar Delgado, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces in Africa A6 director, Col. Jason Kane, USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 deputy director and Lt. Col. Thomas Heisel, 52nd Communications Squadron commander, view a storage facility during a base visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024. Delgado and Kane visited five 52nd Communications Squadron locations on base to engage with front line technicians who support Spangdahlem’s geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 04:00
|Photo ID:
|8228773
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-GY077-1220
|Resolution:
|5140x3465
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT