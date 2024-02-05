Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion [Image 5 of 6]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion

    SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, GERMANY

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Oscar Delgado, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces in Africa A6 director, Col. Jason Kane, USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 deputy director and Lt. Col. Thomas Heisel, 52nd Communications Squadron commander, view a storage facility during a base visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024. Delgado and Kane visited five 52nd Communications Squadron locations on base to engage with front line technicians who support Spangdahlem’s geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 04:00
    Photo ID: 8228773
    VIRIN: 240124-F-GY077-1220
    Resolution: 5140x3465
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion
    USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion
    USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion
    USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion
    USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion
    USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT