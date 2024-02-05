USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion

U.S. Air Force Col. Oscar Delgado, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces in Africa A6 director, speaks to members of 52nd Communications Squadron during a base visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024. During the visit, Delgado spoke with 52nd CS personnel regarding the importance of their work as well as ongoing and future projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

