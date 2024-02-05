U.S. Air Force Col. Oscar Delgado, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces in Africa A6 director, presents a unit award to Lt. Col. Thomas Heisel, 52nd Communications Squadron commander, during a base visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024. The 52nd CS is an essential part of Spangdahlem’s mission and keeps Airmen securely connected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 04:00 Photo ID: 8228769 VIRIN: 240124-F-GY077-1007 Resolution: 4765x3181 Size: 1.27 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.