U.S. Air Force Col. Oscar Delgado, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces in Africa A6 director, presents a unit award to Lt. Col. Thomas Heisel, 52nd Communications Squadron commander, during a base visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024. The 52nd CS is an essential part of Spangdahlem’s mission and keeps Airmen securely connected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 04:00
|Photo ID:
|8228769
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-GY077-1007
|Resolution:
|4765x3181
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT