U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Claudia Pruett, 52nd Communications Squadron project manager, briefs Col. Oscar Delgado, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces in Africa A6 director, about innovative technology during a base visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024. Visits like these allow leadership to communicate with Airmen and gain a better understanding of the everyday mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 04:00
|Photo ID:
|8228771
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-GY077-1106
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT