Bamboo Eagle 24-1 leadership visit spoke NAS North Island

From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Miller, 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief; U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, 3rd AEW commander; U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua DeMotts, 99th Air Base Wing commander; U.S. Air Force Maj. Aaron Green, 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander; and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Willeford, 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo during an Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 site visit at spoke Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 31, 2024. NAS North Island served as one of the spokes within the hub-and-spoke concept of operations during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1, with the hub and command-and-control force element located at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. During BE 24-1, warfighters implemented all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., while incorporating scenarios in distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Airmen also tackled agile combat employment, and the larger challenges of persistent logistics, by adapting techniques most often associated with special operations forces but on a much larger scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 03:36
|Photo ID:
|8228757
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-IP109-1161
|Resolution:
|7918x5389
|Size:
|31.74 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
