    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 leadership visit spoke NAS North Island [Image 1 of 9]

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 leadership visit spoke NAS North Island

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Leaders from the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing and 99th Air Base Wing depart a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, for a site visit at Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 spoke Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 31, 2024. BE 24-1 was a first-of-its-kind exercise directed by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and is composed of approximately 3,000 U.S. joint service members, allies and partners from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, and more than 150 aircraft from 24 units dispersed across more than 10 locations in the western U.S. Through the use of designated air space, BE 24-1 provided Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 03:36
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US
    This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-1 leadership visit spoke NAS North Island [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    99th ABW
    3rd AEW
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    BE 24-1

