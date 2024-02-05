Bamboo Eagle 24-1 leadership visit spoke NAS North Island

Leaders from the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing and 99th Air Base Wing depart a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, for a site visit at Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 spoke Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 31, 2024. BE 24-1 was a first-of-its-kind exercise directed by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and is composed of approximately 3,000 U.S. joint service members, allies and partners from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, and more than 150 aircraft from 24 units dispersed across more than 10 locations in the western U.S. Through the use of designated air space, BE 24-1 provided Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

