Bamboo Eagle 24-1 leadership visit spoke NAS North Island

F-22 Raptor pilots assigned to the 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, mission plan in the tactical operations center during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at spoke Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 31, 2024. NAS North Island served as one of the spokes within the hub-and-spoke concept of operations during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1, with the hub and command-and-control force element located at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. During BE 24-1, warfighters implemented all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., while incorporating scenarios in distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Airmen also tackled agile combat employment, and the larger challenges of persistent logistics, by adapting techniques most often associated with special operations forces but on a much larger scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

