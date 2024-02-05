Bamboo Eagle 24-1 leadership visit spoke NAS North Island

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kyle Nazarek (left), an F-22 Raptor pilot with the 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, briefs U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson (second from right), 3rd AEW commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Demotts (right), 99th Air Base Wing commander, in the tactical operations center during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at spoke Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 31, 2024. BE 24-1 was a first-of-its-kind exercise directed by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and is composed of approximately 3,000 U.S. joint service members, allies and partners from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, and more than 150 aircraft from 24 units dispersed across more than 10 locations in the western U.S. Through the use of designated air space, BE 24-1 provided Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

