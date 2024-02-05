Expeditionary Airlift Squadron hosts C-17 Globemaster III tour for Airmen

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilot explains flight system and controls to Airmen during a tour of the C-17 at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2024. The C-17 features advanced avionics and a glass cockpit design, providing the flight crew with modern instrumentation, electronic displays, and intuitive controls for enhanced situational awareness and mission execution. The tour gave Airmen the opportunity to deepen their understanding about the mission and capabilities of the C-17. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

