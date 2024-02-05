Expeditionary Airlift Squadron hosts C-17 Globemaster III tour for Airmen

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster gives Airmen a tour of a C-17 at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2024. The C-17 is a robust and versatile military transport aircraft known for its ability to carry oversized cargo, operate in austere environments, and facilitate rapid strategic airlift missions for the United States Air Force and allied nations. The tour gave Airmen the opportunity to deepen their understanding about the mission and capabilities of the C-17. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

