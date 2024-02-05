Expeditionary Airlift Squadron hosts C-17 Globemaster III tour for Airmen

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster gives Airmen a tour of a C-17 at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2024. Loadmasters are highly trained aviation specialists responsible for ensuring proper cargo loading, securing, and weight distribution aboard military and civilian aircraft, playing a critical role in mission success and air transport efficiency. The tour gave Airmen the opportunity to deepen their understanding about the mission and capabilities of the C-17. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

