Expeditionary Airlift Squadron hosts C-17 Globemaster III tour for Airmen

A U.S. Air Force Airman holds a chain used to hold down cargo during a tour of a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2024. The C-17, a versatile military transport aircraft, can carry a payload of up to 170,900 pounds and deliver as many as 18 cargo pallets. The tour gave Airmen the opportunity to deepen their understanding about the mission and capabilities of the C-17. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 01:49
|Photo ID:
|8228699
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-MU509-1163
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
