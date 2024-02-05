Members of the 349th Air Mobility Wing and other distinguished visitors gathered to celebrate the 2023 Annual Award winners during a banquet on February 03, 2024, at Travis Air Force Base, California. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 19:31 Photo ID: 8228348 VIRIN: 240203-F-EW070-1138 Resolution: 6712x5198 Size: 4.17 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 349th Air Mobility Wing Annual Awards banquet [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.