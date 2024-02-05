Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    349th Air Mobility Wing Annual Awards banquet [Image 4 of 5]

    349th Air Mobility Wing Annual Awards banquet

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green 

    349th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 349th Air Mobility Wing and other distinguished visitors gathered to celebrate the 2023 Annual Award winners during a banquet on February 03, 2024, at Travis Air Force Base, California. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 19:31
    Photo ID: 8228347
    VIRIN: 240203-F-EW070-1111
    Resolution: 6694x4858
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 349th Air Mobility Wing Annual Awards banquet [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

