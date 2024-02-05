Members of the 349th Air Mobility Wing and other distinguished visitors gathered to celebrate the 2023 Annual Award winners during a banquet on February 03, 2024, at Travis Air Force Base, California. (US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Green)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 19:32
|Photo ID:
|8228344
|VIRIN:
|240203-F-EW070-1021
|Resolution:
|7651x5201
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 349th Air Mobility Wing Annual Awards banquet [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
