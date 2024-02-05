U.S. Army Sgt. Albert Satcher, an infantryman with the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, leads his Soldiers in a squad attack practice at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 1, 2024. Soldiers practice these exercises to hone in their skills to prepare for a real situation. (U.S. Army photos by PFC Katie Freitas)
|02.01.2024
|02.06.2024 18:23
|8228273
|240201-A-KO613-4541
|3240x2160
|2.77 MB
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|1
|0
This work, "The First Step of Many" [Image 3 of 3], by PV1 Kathryn Freitas
