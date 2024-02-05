“The First Step of Many”

U.S. Army Sgt. Albert Satcher, an infantryman with the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, leads his Soldiers in a squad attack practice at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 1, 2024. Soldiers practice these exercises to hone in their skills to prepare for a real situation. (U.S. Army photos by PFC Katie Freitas)

