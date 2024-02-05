Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “The First Step of Many” [Image 3 of 3]

    “The First Step of Many”

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Kathryn Freitas 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sgt. Albert Satcher, an infantryman with the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, leads his Soldiers in a squad attack practice at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 1, 2024. Soldiers practice these exercises to hone in their skills to prepare for a real situation. (U.S. Army photos by PFC Katie Freitas)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 18:23
    Photo ID: 8228273
    VIRIN: 240201-A-KO613-4541
    Resolution: 3240x2160
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “The First Step of Many” [Image 3 of 3], by PV1 Kathryn Freitas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leader
    Reenlistment
    Fort Carson
    Community
    Steadfast and loyal
