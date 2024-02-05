“The First Step of Many”

FORT CARSON, Colo. - Not all Soldiers take on the challenge of reenlisting, embracing the opportunity to further their career, but those who do allow themselves grow, both personally and professionally.



U.S. Army Sgt. Albert Satcher, an Infantryman assigned to the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, has just finalized his first reenlistment to continue his career as an Infantryman or 11B.



Originally from Milwaukee, Wisc., Satcher has been in the Army for four and a half years. He initially joined to create a better life for himself and get into a good career field.



While he has been stationed at Fort Carson for the last four years, he will soon be heading to Fort Stewert, Ga.



One defining moment that made him realize he chose the right career was his first deployment. This led him to decide to continue his career and reenlist.



“When I was on deployment, I saw how it was to be a leader and have the opportunity to guide soldiers, help them in their personal lives and become the best person that they can be,” Satcher states. “So, once I saw that I kind of shifted my looks on the army and it helped me decide that what I want now is to stay in and affect people even more.”



Satcher has many goals, including going to Ranger school, Sapper school, and becoming part of a Ranger Battalion. However, along with being very goal-driven, Satcher is an exceptional leader, according to his Soldiers.



“Sergeant Satcher has always been a stand-up and reliable leader and has always led by example, and he’s very good at showing us how things are done instead of telling us and expecting to get it right away,” says Spc. Brian Griffith, one of Satcher’s Soldiers. “I’ve always looked up to him and how he leads his soldiers and I hope to be as successful of a leader as he is today.”



Satcher says he has made it his mission to make sure his Soldiers are taken care of, well-prepared, and given the best advice in their professional and personal lives.



As he continues to serve, Satcher says he will carry on being an exceptional leader and achieving his goals. Next up: ranger school.

