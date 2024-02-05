“The First Step of Many”

U.S. Army Sgt. Albert Satcher, an infantryman with the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, teaches his Soldiers different forms of squad formations at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 1, 2024. The Soldiers practice the formations under the observance and guidance of Satcher. (U.S. Army photos by PFC Katie Freitas)

