“The First Step of Many”

U.S. Army Sgt. Albert Satcher, an infantryman with the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, poses for a portrait photo at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 1, 2024. Satcher is an Infantryman and has been serving for almost five years and recently reenlisted to continue his career. (U.S. Army photos by PFC Katie Freitas)

