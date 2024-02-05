3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Completes Day Two of Backbone Week

603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Webber talks with his NCOs about the importance of NCO presence within a formation during Backbone Week at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, February 6, 2024. Throughout Backbone Week, NCOs will participate in a run, leader professional development sessions, and a leader symposium. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

