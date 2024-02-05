603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Webber talks with his NCOs about the importance of NCO presence within a formation during Backbone Week at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, February 6, 2024. Throughout Backbone Week, NCOs will participate in a run, leader professional development sessions, and a leader symposium. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 16:49
|Photo ID:
|8228062
|VIRIN:
|240206-A-HE018-1074
|Resolution:
|4200x2800
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Completes Day Two of Backbone Week [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
