3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Completes Day Two of Backbone Week

Noncomissioned Officers assigned to the 2nd Battatlion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in a discussion on the 3rd ID Blue Book during Backbone Week at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, February 6, 2024. 3CAB NCOs are participating in Backbone Week, a week dedicated to the development, certification, and mentorship of the NCO Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

