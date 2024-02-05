Noncommissioned Officers assigned to the 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in a discussion on the 3rd ID Blue Book during Backbone Week at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, February 6, 2024. 3CAB NCOs are participating in Backbone Week, a week dedicated to the development, certification, and mentorship of the NCO Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 16:49
|Photo ID:
|8228061
|VIRIN:
|240206-A-HE018-1028
|Resolution:
|4200x2800
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Completes Day Two of Backbone Week [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
