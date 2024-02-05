Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Completes Day Two of Backbone Week [Image 3 of 5]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Completes Day Two of Backbone Week

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battatlion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division discuss the 3rd ID Blue Book standards and their importance within the unit during Backbone Week at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, February 6, 2024. Throughout Backbone Week, NCOs will participate in a run, leader professional development sessions, and a leader symposium. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Completes Day Two of Backbone Week [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Air
    Backbone Week
    NCO LPD

