3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Completes Day Two of Backbone Week

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battatlion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division discuss the 3rd ID Blue Book standards and their importance within the unit during Backbone Week at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, February 6, 2024. Throughout Backbone Week, NCOs will participate in a run, leader professional development sessions, and a leader symposium. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

Date Taken: 02.06.2024
Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US