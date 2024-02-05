Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSF member teaches kids about satellites [Image 4 of 5]

    USSF member teaches kids about satellites

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Nick Gordon, 21st Space Operations Squadron Detachment 2 commander, explains satellite technology during a presentation at Daniel Laynez Elementary School in Yigo, Guam, Feb. 1, 2024. The presentation consisted of satellite information and the mission of the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    This work, USSF member teaches kids about satellites [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

