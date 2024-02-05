U.S. Space Force Capt. Nick Gordon, 21st Space Operations Squadron Detachment 2 commander, explains satellite technology during a presentation at Daniel Laynez Elementary School in Yigo, Guam, Feb. 1, 2024. The presentation consisted of satellite information and the mission of the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

Date Taken: 02.01.2024
This work, USSF member teaches kids about satellites [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes