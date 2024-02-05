U.S. Space Force Capt. Nick Gordon, 21st Space Operations Squadron Detachment 2 commander, calls on a student to answer a question during a presentation at Daniel Laynez Perez Elementary School in Yigo, Guam, Feb. 1, 2024. The presentation consisted of satellite information and the mission of the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 16:47 Photo ID: 8228052 VIRIN: 240201-F-CX880-1012 Resolution: 3444x2296 Size: 3.68 MB Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSF member teaches kids about satellites [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.