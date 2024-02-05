USSF member teaches kids about satellites

U.S. Space Force Capt. Nick Gordon, 21st Space Operations Squadron Detachment 2 commander, gives a presentation about satellites to students at Daniel Laynez Elementary School in Yigo, Guam, Feb. 1, 2024. The presentation consisted of satellite information and the mission of the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

