U.S. Space Force Capt. Nick Gordon, 21st Space Operations Squadron Detachment 2 commander, poses for a photo with a class at Daniel Laynez Elementary School in Yigo, Guam, Feb. 1, 2024. Gordon gave a presentation to the class about satellites and the mission of the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8228053
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-CX880-1095
|Resolution:
|3192x2128
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USSF member teaches kids about satellites [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
