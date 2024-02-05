Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th MXG Keeps the Super Hercules Ready To Go [Image 4 of 5]

    130th MXG Keeps the Super Hercules Ready To Go

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.06.0004

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Kessler, a crew chief assigned to the 130th Maintenance Group, attaches a liquid oxygen service line hose to a C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, Feb. 4, 2024. Aircraft receive LOX service to ensure aircrew and passengers have breathable air while carrying out flying missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)

    This work, 130th MXG Keeps the Super Hercules Ready To Go [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

