U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Kessler, a crew chief assigned to the 130th Maintenance Group, attaches a liquid oxygen service line hose to a C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, Feb. 4, 2024. Aircraft receive LOX service to ensure aircrew and passengers have breathable air while carrying out flying missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.0004 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 12:26 Photo ID: 8227471 VIRIN: 240204-Z-KF734-2074 Resolution: 5527x3685 Size: 6.49 MB Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 130th MXG Keeps the Super Hercules Ready To Go [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.