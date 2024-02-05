130th MXG Keeps the Super Hercules Ready To Go

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Fischer Fry, a member of the 130th Maintenance Group, based at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, replaces the antenna of an APN-241 Low Power Color Radar (LPCR) on a C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, Feb. 4, 2024. The antenna was replaced to provide accurate weather detection for aircrews who operate the planes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)

