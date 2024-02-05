U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Handshew, an Integrated Electronic Systems Technician, and other members of the 130th Maintenance Group, replace the antenna of an APN-241 Low Power Color Radar (LPCR) on a C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, Feb. 4, 2024. Maintenance personnel replaced this antenna to provide accurate weather detection for aircrews who operate the planes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 12:26
|Photo ID:
|8227469
|VIRIN:
|240204-Z-KF734-1874
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.67 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th MXG Keeps the Super Hercules Ready To Go [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
