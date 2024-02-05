Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th MXG Keeps the Super Hercules Ready To Go [Image 2 of 5]

    130th MXG Keeps the Super Hercules Ready To Go

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Handshew, an Integrated Electronic Systems Technician, and other members of the 130th Maintenance Group, replace the antenna of an APN-241 Low Power Color Radar (LPCR) on a C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, Feb. 4, 2024. Maintenance personnel replaced this antenna to provide accurate weather detection for aircrews who operate the planes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)

    MXG
    130th AW
    C-130 J-30
    LPCR

