130th MXG Keeps the Super Hercules Ready To Go

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Kessler, a crew chief assigned to the 130th Maintenance Group, puts on personal protection equipment to prepare for a liquid oxygen service exchange on a C-130 J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, Feb. 4, 2024. Aircraft receive LOX service to ensure aircrew and passengers have breathable air while carrying out flying missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)

