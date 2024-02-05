S4S Ops and Planning Directorate SEL retires

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeramey Conley, right, U.S. Space Forces – Space Operations and Planning Directorate senior enlisted leader, helps his wife, Tanya, place a retirement pin on his uniform lapel during his retirement ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 26, 2024. Conley retired after a combined 24 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and the nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|01.26.2024
|02.06.2024 12:08
|8227398
|240126-X-IF173-1013
|4565x3471
|3.18 MB
|PETERSON SFB, CO, US
|FRESNO, CA, US
|2
|0
