U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, left, U.S. Space Forces-Space deputy commander, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeramey Conley, right, S4S Operations and Planning Directorate senior enlisted leader, sit during Conley’s retirement ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 26, 2024. Conley retired after a combined 24 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and the nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 12:08 Photo ID: 8227392 VIRIN: 240126-X-IF173-1001 Resolution: 4139x2759 Size: 1.82 MB Location: PETERSON SFB, CO, US Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, S4S Ops and Planning Directorate SEL retires [Image 5 of 5], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.