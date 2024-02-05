U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, left, U.S. Space Forces-Space deputy commander, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeramey Conley, right, S4S Operations and Planning Directorate senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo as Conley is presented with a Certificate of Retirement during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 26, 2024. Conley retired after a combined 24 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and the nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 12:08 Photo ID: 8227394 VIRIN: 240126-X-IF173-1008 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 2.86 MB Location: PETERSON SFB, CO, US Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, S4S Ops and Planning Directorate SEL retires [Image 5 of 5], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.