U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, left, U.S. Space Forces-Space deputy commander, salutes U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeramey Conley, right, S4S Operations and Planning Directorate senior enlisted leader, during Conley’s retirement ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 26, 2024. Conley retired after a combined 24 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and the nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 12:08
|Photo ID:
|8227393
|VIRIN:
|240126-X-IF173-1007
|Resolution:
|4523x3016
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SFB, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FRESNO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, S4S Ops and Planning Directorate SEL retires [Image 5 of 5], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
