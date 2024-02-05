Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    S4S Ops and Planning Directorate SEL retires [Image 2 of 5]

    S4S Ops and Planning Directorate SEL retires

    PETERSON SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, left, U.S. Space Forces-Space deputy commander, salutes U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeramey Conley, right, S4S Operations and Planning Directorate senior enlisted leader, during Conley’s retirement ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 26, 2024. Conley retired after a combined 24 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and the nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 12:08
    Photo ID: 8227393
    VIRIN: 240126-X-IF173-1007
    Resolution: 4523x3016
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: PETERSON SFB, CO, US
    Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S4S Ops and Planning Directorate SEL retires [Image 5 of 5], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    S4S Ops and Planning Directorate SEL retires
    S4S Ops and Planning Directorate SEL retires
    S4S Ops and Planning Directorate SEL retires
    S4S Ops and Planning Directorate SEL retires
    S4S Ops and Planning Directorate SEL retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retirement
    USSF
    NSDC
    JTF-SD
    S4S

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT