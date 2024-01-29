USS Dewey Maintenance

240206-N-KW492-1029 (Feb. 06, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class William Abruzzese, from Waynesboro, Virginia, inspects a fuel sample for contaminants in the oil lab of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 06. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 Photo ID: 8226881 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: WAYNESBORO, VA, US by PO1 Ryre Arciaga