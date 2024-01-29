240206-N-KW492-1002 (Feb. 06, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) transits the Philippine Sea, Feb. 06. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 05:35 Photo ID: 8226876 VIRIN: 240206-N-KW492-1002 Resolution: 5521x3681 Size: 977.43 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey DDG (105) Transits Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.