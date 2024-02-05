Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Dewey Maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240206-N-KW492-1071 (Feb. 06, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Alexandra Adams, from Longview, Texas, applies grease to a water tight door aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 06. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 05:35
    Photo ID: 8226882
    VIRIN: 240206-N-KW492-1071
    Resolution: 3673x5509
    Size: 964.66 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: LONGVIEW, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey DDG (105) Transits Philippine Sea
    USS Dewey Maintenance
    USS Dewey Maintenance
    USS Dewey Maintenance
    USS Dewey Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT