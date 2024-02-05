240206-N-KW492-1016 (Feb. 06, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA
Boatswain's Mate Seaman Jacob Ogden, from Fayetteville, North Carolina and Seaman Eyby Santiago, from New York, clean and apply anti-seize grease to lifelines on the fo'c'sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 06. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 05:35
|Photo ID:
|8226877
|VIRIN:
|240206-N-KW492-1016
|Resolution:
|5025x4000
|Size:
|944.71 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
