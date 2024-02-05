USS Dewey Maintenance

240206-N-KW492-1016 (Feb. 06, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

Boatswain's Mate Seaman Jacob Ogden, from Fayetteville, North Carolina and Seaman Eyby Santiago, from New York, clean and apply anti-seize grease to lifelines on the fo'c'sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 06. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

