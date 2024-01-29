Utah National Guard's Exercise Perses: Innovation, Joint Force Collaboration and the Future of Airpower

Utah Air National Guard KC-135R Stratotanker takes off on innovative mission combining air refueling with material delivery during Exercise PERSES at Roland Wright Air Base in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 3, 2024. Exercise PERSES is a dynamic exercise serving as a platform for exploring innovative ideas and refining communication practices in a challanging operational environment for both Utah Air and Army National Guard.

