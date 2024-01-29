Utah Air National Guard KC-135R Stratotankers prepare for takeoff during Exercise PERSES at Roland Wright Air Base in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 3, 2024. Exercise PERSES is a dynamic exercise serving as a platform for exploring innovative ideas and refining communication practices in a challanging operational environment for both Utah Air and Army National Guard.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 14:18 Photo ID: 8225755 VIRIN: 240203-Z-YK047-1041 Resolution: 5086x3391 Size: 505.91 KB Location: UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah National Guard's Exercise Perses: Innovation, Joint Force Collaboration and the Future of Airpower [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.