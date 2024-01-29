Utah National Guard's Exercise Perses: Innovation, Joint Force Collaboration and the Future of Airpower

Utah Air National Guard Airmen prepare a KC-135R for innovative mission assignment as part of exercise PERSES at Roland Wright Air Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Feb. 3, 2024. Exercise PERSES is a dynamic exercise serving as a platform for exploring innovative ideas and refining communication practices in a challanging operational environment for both Utah Air and Army National Guard.

