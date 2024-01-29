Utah National Guard's Exercise Perses: Innovation, Joint Force Collaboration and the Future of Airpower

A KC-135R Stratotanker from the Utah Air National Guard starts its engines as Airmen prepare for innovative mission assignment as part of exercise PERSES at Roland Wright Air Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Feb. 3, 2024. Exercise PERSES is a dynamic exercise serving as a platform for exploring innovative ideas and refining communication practices in a challanging operational environment for both Utah Air and Army National Guard.

