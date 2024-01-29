Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard's Exercise Perses: Innovation, Joint Force Collaboration and the Future of Airpower [Image 4 of 10]

    Utah National Guard's Exercise Perses: Innovation, Joint Force Collaboration and the Future of Airpower

    UT, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    151st Wing

    A KC-135R Stratotanker from the Utah Air National Guard starts its engines as Airmen prepare for innovative mission assignment as part of exercise PERSES at Roland Wright Air Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Feb. 3, 2024. Exercise PERSES is a dynamic exercise serving as a platform for exploring innovative ideas and refining communication practices in a challanging operational environment for both Utah Air and Army National Guard.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 14:18
    Location: UT, US
