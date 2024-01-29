StrongerTogether, USArmy, ArmyMateriel, target_news_europe, MeetYourArmy, WhyWeServe

Andy and Bernd Hulsey, who both work as supply clerks and truck drivers at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, are brothers. Their adoptive father was a career Army Soldier, and they followed his footsteps by also working for the Army as German local national employees. Combined, they have over 57 years working for the Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Brothers who work side-by-side at LRC Wiesbaden have over 57 years with Army, combined
