    Brothers who work side-by-side at LRC Wiesbaden have over 57 years with Army, combined

    MAINZ KASTEL, HE, GERMANY

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Every day, Andy and Bernd Hulsey carpool together, driving 50-kilometers one-way from their hometown of Bad Kreuznach to their workplace at Mainz-Kastel, Germany. At the warehouse, their workstations are just 20 feet apart, and their job duties are the same. They’re both supply clerks and truck drivers at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, and they’ve been working together for 15 years. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

