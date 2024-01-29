Every day, Andy and Bernd Hulsey carpool together, driving 50-kilometers one-way from their hometown of Bad Kreuznach to their workplace at Mainz-Kastel, Germany. At the warehouse, their workstations are just 20 feet apart, and their job duties are the same. They’re both supply clerks and truck drivers at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, and they’ve been working together for 15 years. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 05:19 Photo ID: 8224895 VIRIN: 240205-A-SM279-2417 Resolution: 3176x2123 Size: 1.33 MB Location: MAINZ KASTEL, HE, DE Hometown: BAD KREUZNACH, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brothers who work side-by-side at LRC Wiesbaden have over 57 years with Army, combined [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.